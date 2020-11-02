Kris Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Daughter Kendall's Birthday Party: 'All We Can Do Is Live Our Lives'

Victor Boyko/Getty Images (from left to right) Kris and Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner is addressing the backlash aimed at her family after her daughter Kendall Jenner threw a large party amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 64, responded to the uproar over Kendall's recent Halloween bash — which was also a celebration of the model's upcoming 25th birthday — during her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday.

"We live our lives, trying to be just really good people," Kris began, after host Andy Cohen asked how she handles negative comments about her children "as a mom and their manager."

"We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we're doing that," she said. "And I think, I am very sensitive to what's going on. Believe me, you know, I've really tried so hard."

The matriarch went on to explain that her family is "very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week" as they film the final season of their reality show, saying that they all get tested for COVID-19 "whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small."

"At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until ... the results were in," she continued, adding that people were also "tested a few days before" Halloween as well. "So we are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."

"We do what we can. We try to follow the rules. And then, if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that," Kris said. "I just can control how we behave, and I try to do the best we can."

On Saturday, Kendall — whose birthday is on Tuesday — hosted a party at Harriet's Rooftop atop 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California, which drew a big crowd of people, including her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker.

Party-goers included Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Jaden Smith, Hailey Baldwin, Kanye West, big sister Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick, younger sister Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Paris Hilton, Justine Skye, Quavo, Winnie Harlow, Saweetie and Doja Cat, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source told PEOPLE that Kendall expected to receive backlash over the bash and asked friends in advance not to post on social media.

However, photos and videos from the event still surfaced online, and fans quickly expressed their disappointment over the risky gathering.

