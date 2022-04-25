Kris Jenner Opens Up About Miscarriage: 'My Body Entirely Shut Down'

Photo credit: Getty Images

Kris Jenner shared a heartbreaking conversation with daughter Kourtney Kardashian in the latest episode of the family's new reality TV show, The Kardashians.

Sitting down to discuss Kourtney's fertility journey, the 'momager' revealed she'd sadly suffered a miscarriage back in the 1990s.

'I’ll tell you that I got pregnant in 1994 and had a miscarriage,' Kris – who has six children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie – said to her daughter as they bonded over their difficult experience with parenthood.

'My body entirely shut down,' Kris recalled. 'It stopped making anything. I was moody and depressed, I was bloated, I didn’t feel well.'

The 66-year-old went on to tell her daughter, 'Everything you just described, the exact same thing happened [to me],' referencing Kourtney's recent issues with her IVF medication. 'The medication they're giving me, they put me into menopause,' Kourtney – who recently wed Travis Barker with the hopes of soon welcoming a child together – told her mum. 'The medication basically put me into depression.'

Previously, Kris touched upon her heartbreaking miscarriage whilst speaking to People magazine (per Metro). 'Before I got pregnant with Kendall, I had a miscarriage at three months,' she said, pointing out how her friend Nicole Brown Simpson – whom Kendall's middle name is a tribute to – encouraged her to try again for another child.

'Nicole really got me through that,' Kris said. 'She told me, "I promise you’ll get pregnant [again]".'

Despite her relatable conversation with daughter Kourtney, Kris has come under fire recently for pressuring her second-youngest daughter to have a baby. In fact, earlier this month, Kendall publicly called out her mum for repeatedly questioning when she and partner Devin Booker will start a family.

'Mum, 100%,' the 26-year-old model told Daily Pop when asked who in her family pressures her the most to have a child. 'She will just randomly text me and be like, "I think it's time," and I'm like, "Is this not up to me?!"' In response, momager Kris said, 'Just your friendly reminder!'

Speaking to Extra, Kendall later said that she is not sure about having kids. 'It’s not a yes,' she said. 'I’m indifferent. I’m just living day by day.'

If you're looking for support or more information about premature births, stillbirths or miscarriage, Tommy's have a free helpline 0800 0147 800 (open 9-5, Monday to Friday). There's also a Facebook group.



