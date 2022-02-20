Kris Jenner Hopes Kendall Jenner Will Give Her Another Grandchild

The Kardashian-Jenner clan welcomed a new member to the family earlier this month and Kris Jenner is ready for her next grandchild.

In a sneak peek of her upcoming interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the reality star talks about the birth of Wolf Webster, Kylie Jenner's second child. When asked which of her kids she thinks will give her her 12th grandchild, Jenner says she hopes it would be Kendall Jenner.

"Well, I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," she shares. "I think she would eventually love to have a baby."

The model has not yet commented on her mother's interview with DeGeneres. However, in the past, Jenner has expressed that while she does find babies "cute," she's open to waiting "for a little while longer."