Kris Jenner: 'Heartbroken' Over 'Sudden' Death Of Tristan Thompson's Mother

Tristan Thompson and his mother Andrea Thompson at The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto on Aug. 1, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.

Kris Jenner released a statement on Instagram Friday announcing the “sudden” death of Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson.

The reality TV star and matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family posted a slideshow of photos of the grandmother and mother of Tristan Thompson — who shares two children with Jenner’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel.”

“You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother,” Jenner continued. “What a blessing you were to your family!!!”

She described Andrea Thompson as a “bright spirit and amazing light.”

Andrea Thompson reportedly died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, according to several publications citing unnamed sources. The news of her death was first reported by TMZ.

Tristan Thompson, who most recently played with the Chicago Bulls, has not made a public statement about his mother’s death.

A representative for Thompson has not immediately returned a request for comment.

The NBA player has posted about his close relationship with his mother on Instagram on several occasions. In 2019, he shared a photo of them posing together in a post celebrating Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mommy,” he wrote. “I love you soo much. I’m so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids.”

