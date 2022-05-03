Kris Jenner Is 'Happy' After Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna: 'I Live in My Faith'

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals

Getty

Kris Jenner had cause to celebrate at Monday Night's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit in New York City.

During an interview just hours after a legal decision was handed down in the defamation trial against Blac Chyna, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala that she's satisfied with her family's victory.

"I'm just happy it's over," Jenner, 66, told Variety.

When asked what the "toughest part" of the trial was, Jenner pointed to the stress of the court case in general. "Going through it," she responded. "But I'm glad it's over."

She added that to cope through the difficulties, she turned to prayer. "I live in my faith," Jenner said. "And just hope that that's enough, and yeah. I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad it's over for the girls."

RELATED: Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna, No Damages Awarded to Model

Kris Jenner talks emerging victorious from Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation case against the Kardashians: "I'm glad it's over. And I'm glad it's over for the girls." https://t.co/c6aUpEHzrk pic.twitter.com/MNYZSKaD4e — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

On Monday, a California jury reached a final verdict in the defamation case filed by Chyna — born Angela White — against the Kardashian family. They declared that the Kardashian-Jenner family were cleared of all the key questions. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna, 33.

The verdict comes five years after Chyna filed the defamation suit. In April, she expanded on why she chose to take ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's family to court.

Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian arrives at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino for a Memorial Day weekend celebration on May 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/WireImage) ; Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Mike Coppola/Getty; Steven Lawton/WireImage; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty;

Story continues

"When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," she wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong,'" she continued. "And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Dropped from Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against Her Family, Judge Rules

Chyna and Rob split in 2017 after welcoming a daughter Dream Kardashian, now 5.

In testimony last Wednesday, Rob explained how the relationship with Chyna affected him.

"I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point. She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior towards my family," he said. "I was very vulnerable. I wasn't thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place."