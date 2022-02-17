Kris Jenner Explains Coincidence of Kylie Jenner's 222 Necklace Worn Years Before Son's Feb. 2 Birth

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is breaking down the "weird" coincidence behind the day Kylie Jenner's son was born.

In a sneak peek of her upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris, 66, opened up about daughter Kylie welcoming her second baby, son Wolf, earlier this month. She explained that Wolf has the "best birth date" of Feb. 2 because it's the same as Kylie's angel number.

"It was 2/2/22. That's an angel number," Kris told host Ellen DeGeneres. "222 has always been Kylie's angel number. And a friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird."

"And she's had the necklace for like five years," she added.

Angel numbers are repetitive sequences or patterns of digits that seemingly pop up in random places, for example seeing the time 11:11 on a clock. While some think these numbers appear without reason, many numerologists and spiritualists say these sequences aren't just a coincidence — they're a sign from the angels.

Kylie was most recently seen wearing the 222 angel necklace Kris referred to in her September appearance on Vogue's "73 Questions" video series.

Kylie announced that she and Travis Scott welcomed their son on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand. The pair are also parents to daughter Stormi, who celebrated her 4th birthday the day before her little brother was born.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later announced on her Instagram Story that they named their son Wolf, which a source said she and Scott picked "together" but wanted to "make sure" they "love the name" before announcing.

Following the news of her son's arrival, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie is "back at home and doing well."

"Kylie has help, but is also very hands-on," said the source. "Kylie and Travis are happy together. He is working on new music, but is also around a lot."

As for Stormi, the source noted that she is "doing well" and is "very gentle" with her baby brother.

"She is fascinated by her little brother and has been able to hold him," the insider continued.