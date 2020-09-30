Kris Jenner denies sexual harassment after being sued by former security guard

Kris Jenner has denied allegations of sexual harassment after being sued by a former security guard.

The accuser alleges Jenner, 64, subjected him to “unwanted and unwelcome” sexual advances while working for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as a bodyguard.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles and obtained by the PA news agency, he accuses Jenner of massaging his neck, shoulders and arms and resting her hand on his groin.

Kris Jenner has denied sexually harassing a former bodyguard (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Among the man’s other allegations are claims Jenner exposed parts of her body in a “lewd or suggestive manner”.

Jenner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, vehemently denied the accusations in a statement to TMZ.

He said: “Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward (the accuser). The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’ house.”

Mr Singer, a heavyweight Hollywood lawyer known for defending the rich and famous, added: “Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future.”

According to the lawsuit, the accuser began working for David Shield Security and Armour Protection Services in February 2017 and was assigned to Jenner and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

He said Jenner’s sexual harassment began in May of that year, with the family matriarch allegedly making unwanted advances.

Jenner would ignore his pleas pleas to stop, the lawsuit states, while Shield also allegedly ignored his complaints.

The man says he was “effectively terminated” from his job protecting Jenner in September 2018 as a result of his complaints.

He is suing Jenner, Kardashian, David Shield Security and Armour Protection Services for unspecified damages, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Mr Singer added: “The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim. Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so.”