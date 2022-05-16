Kris Jenner’s cleaning product brand just released a ‘calm’ scent that smells so good, I’m searching for more things to clean

Credit: Pierre Auroux @pierresnaps
With so many household cleaners out there, it’s hard to choose which one is right for your home. However, if you prefer a non-toxic cleaner that’s safe for kids and pets — and one that smells amazing — you need to check out Safely. The brand comes from none other than Kris Jenner and Emma Grede, and it just launched an amazing new scent called Calm.

If you haven’t heard of it, Safely’s goal is to be better for your home, your family and the planet. None of its products contain artificial stabilizers or dyes, and they all have natural aromatherapy scents. Jenner and Grede (Khloe Kardashian’s Good American business partner) launched the brand in March 2021. It started with a universal cleaner, glass cleaner, dish soap, hand soap, hand cream, hand sanitizer and laundry detergent. The first set of products was originally only available in one refreshing scent called Rise — until now.

Credit: Andrew McCaul for Safely
On May 12, Safely released its new Calm scent. It smells so good that I am now cleaning my bathroom once a day. It has top notes of lavender, coconut milk and lemon, middle notes of tonka, heliotrope and rose and base notes of vanilla. Imagine the smell of lavender mixed with a warm coconut milk latte.

After using the Universal Cleaner on my bathroom sink and countertop, I noticed that the smell lingered for a while, as if I had just lit a candle. (Seriously though, I wish they did make this scent in a candle.) According to the product description, it works on most surfaces, including marble, steel, hardwood and porcelain. Its formula contains natural mineral salt to break down buildup and coconut oil to attract and wash away dirt, oil and grime.

Credit: Andrew McCaul for Safely
I also tried the Everyday Laundry Detergent in Calm on my sheets and towels. Not only do they smell incredible, but I feel good knowing that I’m not drying off with or sleeping in fabrics cleaned with chemicals I can’t pronounce. And after coming out of the wash, my white towels were bright — no leftover makeup on them in sight.

Credit: Andrew McCaul for Safely
You can get all of Safely’s new Calm-scented products exclusively at Walmart and on Safely’s website. They range in price from $5.98 to $13.98. Start with the Universal Cleaner, which you can use all over your home, or go all out and get everything in this ultra-relaxing scent.

