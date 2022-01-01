Kris Jenner Avoids Question About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as Stormi Crashes Her CNN Interview

Kris Jenner Andy Cohen

twitter

Stormi Webster stole the spotlight — at just the right moment!

During grandmother Kris Jenner's Friday night appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve Live, hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Cohen pressed the momager about one of the most talked-about twosomes of 2021 — but couldn't get a straight answer out of her thanks to Kylie Jenner's baby girl.

"Everyone is talking about Kim [Kardashian]'s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?" Cohen, 53, asked Jenner, 66, via video chat on the New Year's Eve special.

"You're always digging, Andy," interjected Cooper, to which Cohen replied, "Yes, I am."

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reveals Kris Jenner Gifted Her Family Cars for Christmas: 'How Cool!'

That's when little Stormi — who will soon become a big sister when mom Kylie and father Travis Scott welcome their second child — conveniently interrupted the livestream. "You have a visitor," Cooper noted.

"I know, that's little Stormi," Jenner said, before the 3-year-old jumped up on her grandmother's lap. "Hey, Stormi. You sit right here. Nice distraction! Good timing, Stormi. Perfect. Right on cue."

Story continues

With the segment coming to a close, Cohen thanked Jenner for her time, adding, "Have a great New Year! Hope you guys party late into the night, and you look like a million bucks, as always."

"We hope the next year is the best year yet for you and your family," Cooper added.

Before signing off, Jenner concluded, "Well, I go to bed at 9 o'clock, but we'll be watching you guys and watching the ball drop. Thank you for having us, and lots of love to you all."

SKIMS founder Kardashian and SNL star Davidson have been making headlines ever since they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in October.

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Celebrates His Birthday with Kim Kardashian at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs Home

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Really Cuddly and Affectionate with Each Other': Source

Kim, who split from Kanye West in January, is "so into" Davidson, a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," said the source. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

And though they live across the country from each other (she's in L.A., he's in New York), Kardashian, 41 and Davidson, 28, have made plenty of efforts to see each other, including a recent rendezvous in Staten Island, where the couple had a romantic dinner and a movie date on Dec. 18.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An insider told PEOPLE that Davidson entering Kim's life has been a refreshing welcome after her split from West, with whom she shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," said the insider. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."