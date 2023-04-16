Kris Bubic unable to replicate last outing, as Braves take Game 2 vs. Royals: recap

Braves fans also voice the “chop” chant, as the Royals were reminded on several occasions on Saturday.

Atlanta took its second straight victory in the series by a score of 9-3, knocking around starter Kris Bubic a week after Bubic had been dazzling.

Not on Saturday. Bubic surrendered five runs on 10 hits as the Braves made solid contact throughout his five innings. And out came the chop from their faithful, sounding much like Chiefs fans across the Truman Sports Complex.

A week ago Bubic pitched six shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants while striking out nine. The Royals lost that game in the late innings. This one started to separate with the Braves’ three-run third with Ozzie Albies picking up a pair of RBIs with a single.

Bubic also lost his streak of not surrendering a home run with Sean Murphy’s solo shot in the fifth. That ended a run of 27 1/3 homer-less innings dating to last season. Murphy wrecked the Royals with pair of doubles and four RBIs.

Relievers Ryan Yarbrough and Carloes Hernandez each walked in a run in the the Braves’ four-run eighth that broke open the game.

The Royals collected 11 hits, three for Bobby Witt Jr., and two each for Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier. Witt has three hits in each of his last three games and 11 in his last four.

Perez’s double scored Witt in the first and Witt came home on a Kyle Isbel double in the fifth.

Missed the start of the series?

Game 1: Brady Singer’s final line in Royals loss had been matched just 3 times in MLB history

Late start due to weather delay

The start of the game was delayed 2 hours, 35 minutes because of two rain showers. At one point pea-sized hail was falling on the tarp. Temperature at game time was 46 degrees.

Up next: The Royals will conclude their series against the Braves on Sunday with a 1:10 p.m. start time. Zack Greinke will be on the mound for KC, who will remain home to face the Texas Rangers after Sunday’s finale.