Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals get roughed up in 13-5 series-opening loss to Padres

Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic gave up the first six runs in Friday night’s game. The substantial hole he dug wasn’t insurmountable. The Royals nearly climbed their way out, but the hole kept getting deeper.

The Royals dropped the series opener against the San Diego Padres, 13-5, in front of an announced 16,479 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals rallied from a six-run deficit in the third inning to pull within one, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Royals rookie first baseman Nick Pratto went 2 for 4 with a double and his fourth home run in the majors this season, while catcher Salvador Perez went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs.

Rookie left fielder MJ Melendez had a hit, a walk, drove in a run (sacrifice fly) and threw out a runner at the plate, while rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. had two hits (2 for 5) and shortstop Nicky Lopez also had two hits (2 for 4) and scored twice.

Bubic (2-9) allowed six runs on nine hits, including a pair of home runs, and one walk in four innings. All six of the runs he allowed came with two outs. The six earned runs were a season high.

The Royals (51-76) still made it a one-run game by the end of the fourth inning.

Royals relievers, though, allowed five runs, including a four-run seventh inning as the Padres (69-58) broke the game open. That does not include a pair of ninth-inning runs allowed by infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier, who made his pitching debut in the ninth to prevent the Royals from having to use another reliever.

This story will be updated.