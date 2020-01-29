Kris Bryant grievance update: Cubs star reportedly loses case; Could trade be in his future?

Kris Bryant may have to wait a little bit longer to be paid.

The Cubs' 28-year-old third baseman won't be hitting free agency after the 2020 season, but rather after 2021. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bryant will lose his grievance after a four-year wait to get his service time situation figured out.

Here's what you need to know about Bryant's situation with the Cubs:

Kris Bryant grievance

After his 2015 Rookie of the Year season, the star third baseman filed a grievance, claiming that the Cubs manipulated his service time, keeping him from amassing a year of service time in his rookie year. He was kept in the minors the first two weeks of the major league season, nullifying his ability to reach the necessary 172 days of service time to gain a season.

Had Bryant reached 172 days of service time in 2015, he would have hit free agency after the 2020 season. Rather, with 171 days of service time, he won't hit free agency until after the 2021 season, thus giving the Cubs an extra year of control for his services.

What's next for Cubs, Kris Bryant?

The good news is that both Bryant and the Cubs agreed on a salary number for 2020, so an arbitration hearing won't be needed. Bryant and the Cubs agreed on a one-year, $18.6 million contract earlier in January.

But there are a few options for Chicago within the next two years when it comes to Bryant's services:

The Cubs could smarten up, offer to keep Bryant and offer him a fair extension, buying out his remaining year of arbitration and maybe some free-agent years. Even with a few inconsistent years, Bryant is still a great talent and entering the prime of his career. Bryant, a Scott Boras client, likely won't accept an extension ahead of time, unless it's something very juicy.

The Cubs could ride it out with Bryant over the next two years — arbitration eligible through 2021, hitting free agency after that season — while they make a run at a World Series in that span.

Because this definitively locks in Bryant's value — two years of control between 2020-2021 — it solidifies his trade value. So, the Cubs could decide to trade him if they're out of the race this year or this upcoming offseason if they (confusingly) decide not to spend money on him. There's easily a market for him.

Kris Bryant trade rumors

Well, these are going to inevitable, so here are some quick-n-dirty trade targets who could make a run at Bryant:

Rangers: They're opening a new ballpark and have plenty of intriguing pieces in the farm system to make that move. It would also be fun seeing Bryant and Joey Gallo mash baseballs in the same lineup.

Braves: A lot of Atlanta's top-tier talent is near the major league level, which would certainly intrigue the Cubs, who likely don't want to undergo a full-on rebuild in the coming years.

Yankees: The Yankees currently have a third-base logjam (Gio Urshela, Miguel Andujar), so why not clear that up by bringing in one of the top third basemen? They have the trade capital to do it, too.

Nationals: The Nationals and Cubs reportedly had conversations about Bryant, so this news could rekindle the talks.

