Freshman twirls shutout as Mizzou Tigers beat Northern Iowa in NCAA softball regionals

Freshman Laurin Krings struck out 10 and took a no-hit bid into the final inning Saturday as the 14th-ranked Missouri Tigers softball team advanced to the NCAA regional finals with a 4-0 shutout of Northern Iowa in Columbia.

It was a classic pitchers’ duel at Mizzou Softball Stadium. Neither starting pitcher, Krings nor UNI’s Kailyn Packard, allowed a baserunner until the third inning.

Mizzou got a run in the fourth on Kimberly Wert’s solo homer, her 17th of the season, and Brooke Wilmes doubled the Tigers’ lead with a leadoff shot over the wall in left center.

In the seventh, Wert led off with a walk, Cayla Kessinger followed with a single and Kendyll Bailey drove them both in to complete the scoring.

With two away in the seventh and final inning, UNI’s Taylor Hogan broke up Krings’ no-hitter with a single to left. Krings nevertheless improved to 10-3 with the complete-game victory, and her 10 strikeouts matched a career best.

It’s the first time Mizzou (40-15) has reached 40 wins since 2016.

The Tigers will play again Sunday for the regional championship. The game time and opponent were to be determined Saturday evening in an elimination showdown between UNI (32-19) and Iowa State, a 4-0 winner Saturday over Illinois-Chicago — the first NCAA softball tourney win in Cyclones history.

With a win Sunday, the Tigers would advance to a best-of-three Super Regional, which for Mizzou would also be at home. Mizzou would have to lose twice Sunday to not reach the Super Regionals. Game times Sunday are 1 p.m. and, if needed, 3:30 p.m.

On Friday, MU beat Illinois-Chicago 8-0. UNI had beaten Iowa State Friday by the same score.