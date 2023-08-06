This tycoon is buying up broken France. British businesses should do the same

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has amassed stakes in Royal Mail and Sainsbury's - THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Kretinsky already owns a big stake in the Casino supermarket chain and the Le Monde newspaper, as well as the publishing firm Editis. This week he added the technology firm Atos to his portfolio.

The billionaire Czech investor might be best known in the UK for his stakes in Royal Mail and Sainsbury’s. But he is increasingly snapping up unloved French assets. His portfolio already includes retailing, media and technology, and may soon expand into other sectors soon.

Maybe he is making a mistake. After all, France is a country plagued by riots, debt and low growth. And yet Kretinsky is also known as the “Czech sphinx” for his uncanny ability to spot undervalued companies and turn them around.

It is the basis of his huge fortune. Away from the handful of luxury goods giants that have powered its stock market, France is full of high-quality brands trading at rock bottom prices that could well be turned around. If Kretinsky is buying up broken France, then British companies should be as well.

To read the headlines, few people would want to invest in France right now. News bulletins have been dominated by riots and looting, first over President Macron’s unpopular reforms to the pension system, and then over police violence in the banlieues.

There are constant strikes. The ratings agencies have just downgraded its debt. Its political system is deadlocked, with Macron an increasingly lame duck president.

Its growth rate may look respectable in the context of the EU (a mighty 0.7pc expansion is the forecast for 2023) but that is only because the rest of the Continent, the UK included of course, is doing so badly. Add it all up, it is hardly an appealing prospect for investors.

Kretinsky clearly does not see it that way. Last week, he agreed a €1bn (£860m) deal to take control of the loss-making IT services unit of the technology company Atos. It adds to a growing portfolio in France.

Only last month, he won control of the ailing supermarket chain Casino in a complex deal that involved restructuring its vast debts.

Story continues

Only a few weeks before that he bought the publishing firm Editis from the media conglomerate Vivendi, and back in 2019 he took a stake in Le Monde, France’s most prestigious newspaper, to add to media interests that also include magazines such as Elle. He hasn’t managed to buy the Eiffel Tower yet, but at this rate perhaps it is only a matter of time.

In this country, we are aware of Kretinsky for his stakes in Royal Mail and Sainsbury’s, both of which may well lead to full takeovers one day, while in Germany he is known for a stake in the Metro grocery giant. But it is France that is emerging as the real focus of an intriguing pan-European empire.

It would be easy to argue that he was making a catastrophic misjudgement, and one that will end up decimating much of a fortune that was initially made in the energy industry. More plausibly, Kretinsky is on to something. France is full of opportunities – and British companies should be snapping them up.

At the top level, the French stock market has been doing perfectly well. Indeed, it has steadily outperformed most of its peers across Europe, and recently overtook London as the Continent’s largest equity market measured by total market value.

However, that is driven by a tiny handful of companies. The luxury goods giant LVMH has become Europe’s Apple for its extraordinary ability to churn out profits, making it Europe’s first €500bn business, and it is closely matched by its two great rivals Hermes and L’Oreal.

If you strip out those three companies, their success mainly fuelled by the unstoppable Chinese appetite for high-end brands, the performance of the rest of the index is dismal.

If you dig down into the Paris bourse to the performance of mid and small cap companies it is even worse. While the CAC-40, the major index in Paris, is up by 34pc over the last five years, the Mid 60, the mid-cap index that covers the companies outside the top tier, is down by 2pc over the same period.

The big global companies are doing well, at least when they are selling fancy handbags. The core industrial base out in the heartlands of the economy is unloved and neglected. It has been having a rough time, struggling to make much money, and ignored by investors.

France faces political issues, with Emmanuel Macron an increasingly lame duck president - LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But there are some perfectly decent companies on the list. To take just a few examples at random, it includes businesses such as Bic, which manufactures pens and lighters.

Its share price is down by 25pc over the last five years but it remains a well-known brand. Or Savencia, the cheese and dairy company. It is not nearly as big as Danone, but cheese is still a popular product in France, and the rest of the world. Its shares are down by 28pc over the last five years. Or Ubisoft, the maker of video games such as Assassin’s Creed, with a share price that has fallen by 69pc since 2018, or Compagnie des Alpes, the ski resort operator, with a share price down 37pc over the same period.

The list goes on. There is a lot of value there.

True, takeovers are hard in France. This, after all, is a country where a yogurt manufacturer was designated a national strategic asset to protect it from a takeover, and where potential Canadian bidders for Carrefour were swiftly sent packing. And yet Kretinsky manages to pull it off.

It is hard work, involves plenty of money spent on making the right connections – buying a stake in Le Monde always helps – and the patience to get it all approved by the politicians. There are lots of good companies, however, with share prices that have been depressed for years.

British rivals should be showing some more ambition – and taking control of French assets while they are this cheap.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.