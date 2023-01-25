Kretam Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KRETAM) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Kretam Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KRETAM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kretam Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM153m ÷ (RM1.0b - RM91m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Kretam Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 11% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kretam Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Kretam Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Kretam Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Kretam Holdings Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 230% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Kretam Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, Kretam Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

