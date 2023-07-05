Kretam Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KRETAM) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Kretam Holdings Berhad (KLSE:KRETAM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kretam Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = RM89m ÷ (RM1.0b - RM91m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Kretam Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kretam Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Kretam Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 9.4%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 28%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Kretam Holdings Berhad has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 64% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Kretam Holdings Berhad that you might find interesting.

