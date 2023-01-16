Kremlin: There's no rift with Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries

Tensions between mercenaries and the army intensified after Yevgeny Prigozhin, pictured, insisted that his Wagner fighters had captured the town of Soledar

The Kremlin has denied reports of a rift between the Russian army and the Wagner mercenaries, after the group’s founder boasted of the superior skills of his guns for hire.

Tensions between the mercenaries and the army intensified after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian businessman who founded Wagner, insisted last week that his fighters had captured the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, following some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, claimed the conflict between the regular army and the mercenaries had been invented by journalists and military bloggers.

“It is mainly the product of information manipulation,” Mr Peskov said on Monday. “They are all fighting for their motherland.”

Striking an uncharacteristically deferential tone, he said Russia "must know - and knows - its heroes".

"It knows both the heroes who are serving in our armed forces... and the heroes from the Wagner PMC [private military company]."

Prigozhin: No equal in the world

The Kremlin’s apparent acknowledgement of the Wagner group’s contribution to its military campaign in Ukraine came after Mr Prigozhin praised the skills of his force in a video laden with implicit criticism of the Kremlin’s military.

“They are probably the most experienced army in the world,” he said in the video, which was reportedly filmed close to the front lines near Soledar.

“They have aircraft - the pilots are heroes who are not afraid to die. There are artillery of all calibres, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and assault units that have no equal in the world,” he said, seemingly referring to the many accusations of equipment shortages and poor training standards that have dogged the Russian army since the invasion began.

Mr Prigozhin, who spent a decade in prison for armed robbery in the 1980s and has recruited thousands of convicts into his ranks, also attributed the group’s apparent success to its brutal code of justice, under which the execution of deserters is commonplace.

In perhaps the most direct rebuke to the Kremlin, Mr Prigozhin said the group’s command structure was also key to its success.

“The most important thing in Wagner is the control system,” he said. “The commanders consult with the fighters, and the leadership of the PMC consults with the commanders. If a decision is made, then all tasks will be completed, no one can retreat.”

Russia’s top generals have been repeatedly criticised for not listening to its soldiers on the ground in Ukraine and for staying in Russia, unlike Mr Prigozhin, who has gone to great lengths to appear beside his forces on the front lines.

The apparent schism exploded into the open late last year, when two mercenary artillery soldiers recorded an expletive-laden appeal aimed at General Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian General Staff.

In an extremely rare public criticism of the Kremlin’s handling of the war, the two fighters lambasted Russia’s top general for failing to provide them with ammunition while their comrades were dying in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin then reportedly met the fighters on a front line visit, defending them in an audio message.

“The guys have asked me to pass this on: When you sit in a warm office, it can be hard to hear about the problems on the front line,” he said.