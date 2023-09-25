Kremlin says Canadian recognition of veteran who served for Nazis is 'outrageous'

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it was "outrageous" that the speaker of Canada's House of Commons had praised an individual at a parliamentary meeting who served in a Nazi unit during World War Two.

Canadian Speaker Anthony Rota apologised on Sunday after recognizing 98-year old Yaroslav Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero" before the Canadian Parliament.

Hunka, who served in World War II as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, received two standing ovations from lawmakers during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Gareth Jones)