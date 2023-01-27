Kremlin: New sanctions from Japan 'nothing to worry about'
*
This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday fresh sanctions levelled on Russia by Japan were nothing to worry about as it said Russia was adapting to life under such restrictions.
Tokyo said on Friday it was tightening its economic sanctions on Russia after the latest wave of deadly missile strikes against Ukraine. (Reporting by Reuters )