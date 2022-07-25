Kremlin: Repaired gas turbine for Nord Stream 1 to be installed

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - A repaired turbine will be installed at a compressor station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline once it is returned from maintenance in Canada and natural gas will then be supplied in "corresponding volumes", a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

"The turbine will be installed after all the formalities are complete... And the gas will be pumped in the corresponding volumes, the volumes which are technologically possible," the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

He said that there was more Nord Stream 1 equipment that needed repairing and Siemens Energy, the company which is servicing the facilities, was aware of that.

Peskov also said that Moscow was not interested in a complete stoppage of Russian gas supplies to Europe. (Reporting by Reuters)