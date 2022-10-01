Kremlin attempts to calm Russian fury over chaotic mobilisation

Andrew Roth in Moscow
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: AP</span>
Photograph: AP

It took Alina three goes at the local conscription centre to get her husband out of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

She knew the local officials managing the mobilisation in her town south of Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, she said. So when her husband, who has health problems because of his weight and served in the army more than 15 years ago, was called up, she began hassling them to review his case.

“I told them: ‘What war?’ Have they gone crazy? And the top [official] just gave me this sad look,” she said.

But as protests broke out last week in Dagestan and anger grew over the conscription, she said, something changed. Suddenly, they told her that her husband’s call-up was a mistake.

“They told me we were lucky,” she said, “but couldn’t help us if there’s another round [of mobilisation].”

Russia’s first draft since the second world war has caused unparalleled chaos and anger across the country. Hundreds of thousands of men have left their homes: some taken to fight in Ukraine, still more heading for the borders to dodge the draft. A popular gag now shows internet memes with the men airbrushed out. “Meanwhile in Moscow,” goes the joke.

Now, in order to save Vladimir Putin’s conscription, an army of Russian propagandists and local technocrats are pointedly criticising the process, directing attention towards a few “bad apples” in Russia’s draft centres rather than military failures and the poor decisions made by Putin that have led the war into its eighth month.

Russians cross the border into Georgia to escape military service in Ukraine
Russians cross the border into Georgia to escape military service in Ukraine.
Photograph: Daro Sulakauri/Getty Images

Every day, Margarita Simonyan, the head of the media company RT and a noted pro-war hawk, posts the stories of Russians who she says were illegally issued draft notices. The naming and shaming is meant to put pressure on draft committees, she says. But it also bolsters her political credentials as a person who can lobby the government for reprieves from the draft.

“Do you really think that if [Putin] didn’t even want to send conscripts to Ukraine, he meant to send hairdressers, female cardiologists, people with bad backs, the teacher of the year from Pskov, a musician in an orchestra or a theatre director?” she said on state television last week.

The criticism of draft boards diverts pressure from Putin, whom Simonyan often just calls “the boss”.

“They’re all trying to act in the interests of Putin, in one way or another,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R.Politik analysis firm. “It’s not that any of them truly regret what has happened or believe the Putin approach to be wrong … they’re trying to smooth over the excesses of the system. To protect Putin.”

Stanovaya added that the kneejerk reaction reminded her of Russia’s pandemic response: “The government is not fully developed. It can’t solve problems that affect big social circles.”

Mobilisation appears more unpopular than the war itself. To get ahead of the anger, even Putin has criticised the process. “If a mistake is made, I repeat, it must be corrected,” he said during a teleconference with his security council last week. “Those who were called up without proper reason should be returned home.”

As the draft has become more and more controversial, a series of celebrities and journalists sought to calm fears in Moscow by announcing that it was now being overseen by Sergei Sobyanin, the city’s mayor, who fetishised data-driven solutions to the city’s problems.

“The draft in Moscow has been taken under additional control,” wrote Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian public figure who is the daughter of Putin’s former mentor. “Well, let’s be fair: Sobyanin is doing it.”

For years now, Russia’s government has sought to replace free and fair elections with technocratic solutions to the problems of daily life. Trust in the managers we install, goes the pitch, and we promise they will listen to your concerns. That thinking has now passed over to Putin’s mobilisation. While the draft itself is above reproach, they are arguing heatedly over how it is being mismanaged.

There is a sense that Russia’s politicians and pundits are auditioning for higher roles in government on a topic that has touched most Russian households to the core. “You can see there are new power players emerging trying to carve out political influence for themselves in all this chaos,” said Alexey Kovalev, head of the investigative desk at Meduza, an independent Russian-language news website based in Riga, Latvia.

They include the Wagner Group mercenary army founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and Chechnya’s leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Kovalev. “But there’s also Sobyanin ... and he’s trying to portray himself as this benevolent technocratic ruler who is going to show everyone how this can be optimised.”

An image of Russian president Vladimir Putin appears on a screen in Moscow’s Red Square
An image of Russian president Vladimir Putin appears on a screen in Moscow’s Red Square as he addresses a rally and a concert marking the annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Photograph: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images

At the Sakharovo migration centre in Moscow’s suburbs, Sobyanin has advertised a “one-stop shop” for migrants who may want to join the war effort while also applying for their work or citizenship documents. (Activists complained last week that migrants were being persuaded with flyers in languages such as Tajik to sign up for year-long contracts to the armed forces in order to get their citizenship.)

A temporary mobilisation point at the Museum of Moscow is all clean, minimalist aesthetics and crisp sans serif typefaces. It exudes the cool, airspace aesthetic that has become ubiquitous with Sobyanin’s modern Moscow. While men wait inside, a TV plays old black-and-white Soviet war movies. It feels like one of the pop-up vaccination centres or local registration offices, known as My Documents centres, that Sobyanin has built to simplify doing paperwork in the capital.

The team at the Veter Fall Fest, a pop-up market with local brands, did not even notice that a draft centre had been constructed at the museum, where their festival was going to take place, until it was too late. “We decided not to hide this information and not to risk the safety of not only the participants of our festival, but of our thousands of readers,” the Veter magazine said in a statement cancelling the event. Anti-mobilisation activists have warned Russians to stay away from draft centres to avoid being coerced into enlisting.In Dagestan, officials have taken a more traditional route, berating their subordinates for their enthusiastic efforts to recruit soldiers. “Are you guys fucking morons?” shouted the head of the republic, Sergei Melikov, while playing a video from social media showing police officers in the city of Derbent telling all male residents to leave their homes and report to the local draft centre.

For Alina, persistence paid off. But she said she did not trust local officials to fix the future rounds of mobilisation, if they take place. “Everyone fights on their own in this,” she said. “Nobody is coming to help you.”

Latest Stories

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • NHL preview: Biggest questions looming over the Central Division

    The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will look to threaten the Colorado Avalanche for top dog in the NHL's Central Division this season.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Canada advances to Para Hockey Cup final with 4-1 win over Czechs

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Canada reached the final of the International Para Hockey Cup with a 4-1 semifinal win over the host Czechs on Wednesday. The Canadians will face the United States for gold Friday in a rematch of February's Paralympic final in Beijing where the Americans blanked Canada 5-0 for the title. “You have to almost play a perfect game versus the Americans," Canadian coach Russ Herrington said. "You can’t make too many turnovers at either blue-line, we can’t be handing them free offens

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Jays' Manoah honored for defending Kirk after weight barbs

    TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been honored with a sportsmanship award for defending teammate Alejandro Kirk after the catcher was criticized online for his weight. Manoah received a roughly $73,000 ($100,000 Canadian) sponsorship prize and immediately donated it to KidSport, a Canadian nonprofit that gives children the opportunity to participate in organized sports. Earlier this month, Manoah reacted angrily when Montreal radio host Matthew Ross tweeted that Kirk was “emb

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season. The story is getting old, but the kids are, too, and the Devils' Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt want to do something about it. There's no d

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs