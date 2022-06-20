Kremlin accuses Lithuania of imposing siege on Kaliningrad by halting rail cargo

Kaliningrad region - REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

The Kremlin accused Lithuania on Monday of imposing a siege on its exclave of Kaliningrad by barring Russian cargo transit through its territory.

Authorities in the region on the Baltic Sea - which is separated from Russia by Poland, Lithuania and Belarus - said that Lithuania’s railways started blocking cargo coming in from mainland Russia, citing new EU sanctions.

Governor Anton Alikhanov said the restrictions, which appeared to trigger panic buying by Russians in Kaliningrad, would affect up to one half of all cargo volume to the region, mostly construction materials.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, lashed at Lithuania on Monday for trying to strangle the region.

"This is an unprecedented decision that violates each and every (law)," he said. "This is certainly a siege of sorts."

Mr Peskov said Mocow would need time to consider its options before announcing steps to retaliate.

The region used to be covered by international agreements, allowing a flow of goods via the EU between Kaliningrad and the rest of Russia.

Russia’s foreign ministry warned of a strong response on Monday, saying: "Russia reserves the right to take steps to protect its national interests unless cargo transit through Lithuania between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of Russia is restored."

After the Russian foreign ministry summoned Lithuania’s charge d’affaires to protest what it said was "provocative" and openly hostile measure, Vilnius issued a statement saying it was merely complying with pan-European sanctions.

"The transit of passengers and non-sanctioned goods to and from the Kaliningrad region through Lithuania continues uninterrupted," the ministry said, adding that it has not imposed "any unilateral, individual or additional restrictions on the transit".

Mr Alikhanov sought to defuse the tensions, saying that "all (the EU) has to do is to add exemptions to its sanctions package" to unblock the supplies.

Kaliningrad, whose residents have enjoyed visa-free cross-border travel with the EU, has for years been attracting European investors, hoping to serve as a trade link between Europe and mainland Russia.