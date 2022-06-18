Kremer, Orioles win 1-0, hand Rays 4th straight loss

NOAH TRISTER
·2 min read
  • Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman runs to second on a wild pitch by Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Tampa Bay Rays' Vidal Brujan, right, is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo while attempting to steal during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 17, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings and rookie Adley Rutschman singled home the game's only run in the seventh as the Baltimore Orioles handed the Tampa Bay Rays their fourth straight loss, 1-0 on Friday night.

Kremer allowed five hits and matched the six scoreless frames thrown by Tampa Bay's Shane Baz. Then Ryan Mountcastle hit a one-out double off Calvin Faucher (0-1), and Rutschman followed with a single to center.

It was just the fourth RBI in 23 games for the highly touted catching prospect, who hit his first home run two days earlier at Toronto.

Félix Bautista (3-2) struck out the side in the seventh for the Orioles and retired all four of his batters to earn the win. Cionel Pérez allowed two singles after relieving Bautista, but he struck out Vidal Bruján before giving way to Jorge López.

López fanned Yandy Díaz for the third out of the eighth, then struck out three more in the ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Tampa Bay was shut out for the fifth time this season and the second time in four games. The Rays are without shortstop Wander Franco (quadriceps), infielder Brandon Lowe (back) and catcher Mike Zunino (shoulder).

Baz allowed just two hits and struck out seven on his 23rd birthday, but Kremer struck out five with one walk and kept Tampa Bay off the scoreboard. After a three-game sweep at the hands of the AL East-leading Yankees, the Rays have now matched their longest skid of the season. Tampa Bay is 1-6 so far on its nine-game road trip.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: OF Kevin Kiermaier (calf, Achilles) missed a second straight game.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-2) starts Saturday against Baltimore RHP Kyle Bradish (1-4). Springs is coming off two straight scoreless starts.

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

