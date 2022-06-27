Kremenchuk: At least two dead as shopping centre in Ukrainian city hit by Russian missile

Missile strikes busy shopping centre Reporting from Kyiv A rocket has hit a shopping mall in the town of Kremenchuk. (Zelensky/Telegram)

At least two people have died and 20 have been injured after a Russian missile hit a shopping centre in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, according to Government officials.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were 1,000 civilians in the building at the time of the attack.

“The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,” the country’s leader said on Telegram.

The mall posed “no danger to the Russian army” and posed “no strategic value” to the Russians, Mr Zelensky added.

Rescuers work at a site of a shopping mall hit by a Russian missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kremenchuk, in Poltava region, Ukraine June 27, 2022. (via REUTERS)

He said: “People only wanted to live a normal life, which is what angers the occupiers so much.

“Out of helplessness, Russia continues to hit ordinary people. It is vain to expect it to be reasonable or humane.”

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s office, said nine of the wounded were in a serious condition following the missile strike.

Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 before Russia's invasion, is the site of Ukraine's biggest oil refinery.

The attack came as Russia was mounting an all-out assault on the last Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, “pouring fire” on the city of Lysychansk from the ground and air, according to the local governor.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said Russian forces were pummeling Lysychansk after capturing the neighboring city of Severodonetsk in recent days.

It’s part of a stepped-up Russian offensive to wrest the broader Donbas region from Ukrainian government control in what Western experts say has become the new main goal of President Vladimir Putin.

“They’re pouring fire on the city both from the air and from the ground. After the takeover of Severodonetsk , the enemy army has concentrated all its forces on capturing (our) last stronghold in the Luhansk region: Lysychansk,” Haidai told The Associated Press.

The Russians were trying to blockade the city from the south, “destroying everything that their artillery and multiple rocket launchers can reach,” Haidai said.

In recent weeks, Russian troops have captured several villages and towns southeast of Lysychansk, and were trying to halt access to the city from the south.

Meanwhile to the west, the mayor of the city of Sloviansk — potentially the next major battleground — said Russian forces fired cluster munitions on the city after dawn, including one that hit a residential neighborhood.