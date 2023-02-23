Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Continues Successful Flights and Capability Evolution

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie

Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie System on Launch Trailer

Kratos Valkyrie

Kratos Valkyrie Aircraft on Launcher at Launch Attitude

Kratos Valkyrie

Valkyrie Demonstrating Runway Flexible Launch

Kratos XQ-58A

XQ-58A and F-16 Together in Flight

Kratos XQ-58A

Kratos XQ-58A Demonstrating one Runway Flexible Recovery Mode – Parachute System

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that through multiple contracts, Kratos has and is continuing to evolve and apply its XQ-58A Tactical UAS with a focus on experimentation to support operational missions and employment to satisfy multiple existing and forming application sets for the DoD. The photographs below illustrate some of the unique capabilities and performance the system enables.





Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie System on Launch Trailer





Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie System on Launch Trailer is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5da05a3e-b4c4-4286-9dd2-db6a7b21d420

Kratos Valkyrie Aircraft on Launcher at Launch Attitude





Kratos Valkyrie Aircraft on Launcher at Launch Attitude is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afcee532-9936-4f6c-b9e5-824cd88fc905

Valkyrie Demonstrating Runway Flexible Launch





Valkyrie Demonstrating Runway Flexible Launch is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4565e923-0148-4f79-8d9c-3004c4a5237d

XQ-58A and F-16 Together in Flight





XQ-58A and F-16 Together in Flight is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5df42a1-da42-4151-b48c-d59e3634ad2a

Kratos XQ-58A Demonstrating one Runway Flexible Recovery Mode – Parachute System





Kratos XQ-58A Demonstrating one Runway Flexible Recovery Mode – Parachute System is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75e031de-691c-4fcc-b2e9-9878bef2b685

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Late 2022 and early 2023 were and are expected to continue to be exciting times for high performance jet drone systems. World events, budget realities, and technology are intersecting to illustrate the incredible capability that these systems enable through unique and, in some cases, unconventional approaches that result in low-risk, budget-achievable solutions for the 21st century defense needs. Kratos is incredibly excited to be a major part of this ground-breaking evolution.”

Story continues

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies, and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research, and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, small to mid-sized jet engines and technology, training, and combat systems. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Yolanda White

858-812-7302 Direct

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com



