Krampelj scores 23 and Creighton handles Xavier 76-54

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Martin Krampelj matched his career high with 23 points and Creighton defeated Xavier 76-54 on Sunday, giving coach Greg McDermott his 200th win with the Blue Jays.

Krampelj was 8-of-11 shooting, made all seven of his free throws and grabbed a game-high six rebounds for the Blue Jays (13-9, 4-5 Big East), who have won three of their last four games.

Marcus Zegarowski added 13 points, with the Blue Jays shooting 58 percent, making 7 of 15 from the arc and all 13 of their free throws.

Quentin Goodin scored 13 points with seven assists and Tyrique Jones added 10 points for the Musketeers (11-12, 3-7), who have lost five straight.

Creighton opened with a 7-2 run and led the rest of the way, going up by 15 with an 8-0 run to end the first half.

Xavier only got within eight in the second half. Krampelj scored eight points in a 16-4 run for a 21-point lead with 2:44 left.