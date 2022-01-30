Kraken visit the Rangers after overtime win

Seattle Kraken (14-25-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. New York Rangers (28-13-4, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -191, Kraken +161; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits the New York Rangers after the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 2-1 in overtime.

The Rangers are 13-4-2 at home. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 31.

The Kraken have gone 5-11-2 away from home. Seattle averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 51 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 31, New York won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 48 total points for the Rangers, 12 goals and 36 assists. Mika Zibanejad has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 17 goals and has 26 points. Marcus Johansson has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Filip Chytil: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

