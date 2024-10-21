Kraken try to keep win streak going, host the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (2-4, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-2, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Seattle has a 4-2 record overall and a 2-1-0 record in home games. The Kraken are 3-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal.

Colorado has a 2-4 record overall and a 1-1-0 record on the road. The Avalanche rank ninth in league play with 24 total penalties (averaging 4.0 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has five goals and two assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has scored four goals with seven assists for the Avalanche. Sam Malinski has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-2-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 2-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press