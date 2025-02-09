Kraken Rally Late; Defeat Flames 3-2 In Overtime

Calgary, AB - The Seattle Kraken saved their best for last, rallying late in the third period to defeat the Flames in overtime on Saturday night in Calgary. Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky each scored, stunning Flames’ starting goalie Dustin Wolf to tie the game 2-2 in the third period.

Neither team scored in the first period, but Calgary took control in the second with goals from Morgan Frost and Nazem Kadri, both getting past Kraken starting goalie Joey Daccord.

Matty Beniers' power play overtime goal, his 13th of the season, came alongside Vince Dunn after Brandon Montour left the game due to an upper-body injury. Saturday night's win snapped the Kraken's three-game losing streak, and marked the seventh multi-goal game this season. Seattle remains 11 points behind from a wild card playoff spot as the enter the mid-season winter break.

In related news: Dustin Wolf's former WHL team the Everett Silvertips clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs Friday night.

