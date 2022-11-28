Kraken rally to beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory, 5-4 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.

Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and Vince Dunn scored in the first period for the streaking Kraken, who then blew a two-goal lead late in the second period before rallying for their 10th win in 12 games. Martin Jones made 25 saves in his 11th victory of the season for Seattle, which has lost in regulation just once over the past four weeks during a surge that began with the 2-year-old Kraken’s first five-game winning streak.

Troy Terry scored on his bobblehead night and Derek Grant scored in his return from a 10-game injury absence for the last-place Ducks, who capitalized on the Kraken’s sloppiness to score a season-high three power play goals. Mason McTavish and Adam Henrique scored on man-advantages 1:19 apart late in the second to tie it in Anaheim’s highest-scoring performance in 10 games.

Trevor Zegras had three assists, and John Gibson stopped 14 shots before leaving early in the third period with an apparent injury. Anaheim has lost five of six.

The Kraken are not only winning, but scoring at a prolific pace: Seattle has 23 goals during its five-game surge. The Ducks are the NHL's worst defensive team, and Seattle capitalized early and often while improving to 7-1-1 on the road this season.

McCann scored 33 seconds after the opening faceoff, and Seattle led 3-1 on Dunn's fourth goal late in the first period despite Terry's ninth goal of the season on the power play. The Kraken led 4-2 late in the third before careless penalties led to back-to-back power play goals by McTavish — who converted a sublime cross-ice pass from Zegras — and Henrique.

Sprong, the former Ducks forward, put the Kraken ahead 3:41 into the third after an Anaheim turnover. Anthony Stolarz replaced Gibson, who went to the dressing room immediately after the goal with an apparent injury incurred when Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk fell on him during the play.

INJURED

Seattle forward Morgan Geekie skated shakily off the ice in the second period after colliding headfirst with teammate Adam Larsson. He didn't return.

Anaheim defenseman John Klingberg missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Ducks: At Nashville on Tuesday night to open a four-game trip.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

