Kraken play the Red Wings after Kakko's 2-goal showing

Seattle Kraken (18-22-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -150, Kraken +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Detroit Red Wings after Kaapo Kakko's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Kraken's 6-2 win.

Detroit is 19-18-4 overall and 11-10-2 in home games. The Red Wings have conceded 131 goals while scoring 114 for a -17 scoring differential.

Seattle is 18-22-3 overall and 9-12-0 on the road. The Kraken have gone 17-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 18 goals and 17 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Chandler Stephenson has five goals and 24 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has scored five goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

