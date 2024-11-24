Kraken play the Ducks, look to break road skid

Seattle Kraken (10-10-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (8-8-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken travel to the Anaheim Ducks looking to end a five-game road skid.

Anaheim has a 2-4-0 record in Pacific Division play and an 8-8-3 record overall. The Ducks are 1-2-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Seattle is 2-1-0 against the Pacific Division and 10-10-1 overall. The Kraken have a 5-2-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Strome has scored four goals with five assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has over the past 10 games.

Brandon Montour has scored six goals with eight assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press