Kraken take on the Kings in division play

Los Angeles Kings (43-21-10, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (40-25-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Seattle Kraken in a matchup within the Pacific Division Saturday.

Seattle has a 12-8-2 record in Pacific Division games and a 40-25-8 record overall. The Kraken have scored 254 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank seventh in the league.

Los Angeles is 43-21-10 overall with an 11-6-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings are eighth in NHL play with 253 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams play this season. The Kraken won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has scored 13 goals with 48 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 26 goals and 40 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Kings: Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press