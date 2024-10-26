Kraken Host Hurricanes In Final Game Of Their Home Stand

The Seattle Kraken (4-3-1) will play the Carolina Hurricanes (4-2-0) in the final game of their homestand.

The Kraken have lost back-to-back games but picked up a point against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday with a 4-3 overtime loss. The Hurricanes enter the game having won their previous two games, a comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers and a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Matty Beniers finally had his breakout performance scoring twice and adding an assist against the Jets. His performance has earned him another game up on the top line with Jared McCann and captain Jordan Eberle. HC Dan Bylsma has once again elected to shake some things up with his lines but has returned to another familiar setup.

Kraken's projected lineup:

McCann-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Stephenson-Burakovsky

Tolvanen-Wright-Bjorkstrand

Kartye-Gourde-Tanev

Evans-Larsson

Oleksiak-Montour

Mahura-Borgen

Daccord

Grubauer

Hurricanes projected lineup:

Svechnikov-Aho-Roslovic

Robinson-Kotkaniemi-Necas

Martinook-Staal-Jarvis

Carrier-Drury-Blake

Slavin-Burns

Gostisbehere-Walker

Orolov-Chatfield

Andersen

Kochetkov

Puck drop is at 7:00 P.M. PST at Climate Pledge Arena.

