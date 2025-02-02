Kraken host the Flames after Montour's 2-goal performance

Calgary Flames (25-19-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-27-3, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -148, Flames +123; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Brandon Montour's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Kraken's 6-2 win.

Seattle has a 6-8-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 23-27-3 record overall. The Kraken have a 4-9-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Calgary is 25-19-7 overall and 8-4-1 against the Pacific Division. The Flames rank third in league play with 210 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Sunday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won 2-1 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has nine goals and 29 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 17 goals and 18 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

