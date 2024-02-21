Kraken host the Canucks following McCann's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (37-15-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-21-11, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Vancouver Canucks after Jared McCann scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Seattle has gone 23-21-11 overall with a 6-6-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have a 19-2-8 record when scoring three or more goals.

Vancouver has gone 37-15-6 overall with a 9-4-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Canucks have an 18-4-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Canucks won the last matchup 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has eight goals and 32 assists for the Kraken. McCann has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

J.T. Miller has 28 goals and 47 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, five penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Canucks: Carson Soucy: out (hand), Dakota Joshua: out (hand), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

