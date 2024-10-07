Kraken host the Blues in first game of season

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken

Seattle; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Kraken -137, Blues +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the St. Louis Blues in the season opener.

Seattle went 34-35-13 overall and 17-18-6 at home a season ago. The Kraken allowed 2.8 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.

St. Louis had a 43-33-6 record overall and an 18-19-4 record on the road last season. The Blues scored 45 power-play goals last season on 250 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press