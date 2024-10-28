Kraken come into matchup with the Canadiens on losing streak

Seattle Kraken (4-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-4-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has a 3-3-0 record in home games and a 4-4-1 record overall. The Canadiens have committed 37 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

Seattle has a 2-1-0 record on the road and a 4-4-1 record overall. The Kraken have a 0-3-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored three goals with eight assists for the Canadiens. Oliver Kapanen has over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has six goals and two assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Kraken: 4-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press