Kraken take on the Bruins on 5-game skid

Boston Bruins (29-17-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-33-4, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup against Boston as losers of five games in a row.

The Kraken are 9-17-2 on their home ice. Seattle averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Bruins have gone 13-7-3 away from home. Boston is 29th in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last matchup on Feb. 1, Boston won 3-2. David Pastrnak recorded a team-high 3 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 33 total points for the Kraken, 21 goals and 12 assists. Yanni Gourde has five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Brad Marchand has 49 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 28 assists for the Bruins. Pastrnak has 11 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body).

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press