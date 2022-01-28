Kraken beat Penguins, earn franchise's 1st OT victory

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Penguins
    Pittsburgh Penguins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Larsson scored the first overtime goal in Seattle Kraken history, lifting the expansion team to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.

With the Kraken trailing 1-0, Jared McCann scored with 3:56 left in regulation against his former team to force overtime.

Larsson, who scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career, then won it 1:17 into the extra period to give Seattle its fourth win in six games following a nine-game losing streak.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots while helping the Kraken snap the Penguins’ six-game winning streak.

Seattle picked up just its fifth road win of the season, improving to 5-11-2 away from home. The Kraken’s last road win came on Dec. 14 at San Jose, as they dropped their previous four games away from home.

Evgeni Malkin scored his fourth of the season, a power-play goal at 8:41 of the third, but the Penguins had their season-best eight-game home winning streak end. Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for Pittsburgh, which has still won 17 of its last 20 games overall.

BLUE JACKETS 5, RANGERS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly each had two goals and Columbus scored four straight to rally from an early deficit and beat New York, breaking a three-game losing streak.

Gus Nyquist also scored, Zach Werenski had three assists and Patrik Laine contributed two for the Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 less than five minutes into the game. Jenner also added an assist.

A night after Columbus gave up a record 62 shots to Calgary in a 6-0 loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 for his fifth win.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for the Rangers against his former team. Barclay Goodrow and Mika Zibanejad also scored, and rookie defenseman Braden Schneider added two assists. Alexandar Georgiev made 14 saves in his third loss in five games.

New York dropped into a first-place tie in the Metropolitan Division with Carolina and Pittsburgh at 60 points apiece, though the Hurricanes have several games in hand on both rivals.

CANUCKS 5, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — J.T. Miller registered his second career hat trick and Vancouver snapped a three-game skid.

The Jets have lost a season-high six games.

Miller scored once on the power play and twice at even strength for the Canucks, giving him a team-leading 15 goals on the season. He also added an assist. The 10-year veteran’s first hat trick was March 13, 2018, when he played with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists and Elias Pettersson contributed a goal and assist for the Canucks, who were 0-1-2 coming into the game. Spencer Martin made 33 saves for his first career victory in his third game with Vancouver, and sixth overall.

Andrew Copp scored for the Jets, who are 0-4-2 in their last six outings.

LIGHTNING 3, DEVILS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third after failing to score on a second-period penalty shot, and Tampa Bay edged New Jersey.

Cirelli made it 3-2 off a pass from Brayden Point at 11:55, exactly 1 minute after Jack Hughes tied it for the Devils.

Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph had the other Lightning goals, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 11-1-1 in its last 13 home games.

New Jersey got a goal and an assist from Damon Severson. Jesper Bratt had two assists.

BLUES 5, FLAMES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and St. Louis cruised past Calgary.

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for St. Louis. The Blues got some revenge for a blowout loss at Calgary three days earlier. The Flames outshot the Blues 48-21 in their 7-1 victory over the Blues on Monday.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary, which had 29 shots a day after a 6-0 win at Columbus during which the Flames had a franchise-record 62 shots — the highest total in a regulation NHL game since March 1989.

KINGS 3, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored and assisted on Quinton Byfield’s first NHL goal in his return from a long injury layoff, and Cal Peterson made 23 saves for Los Angeles.

Adrian Kempe had an empty-net goal for the Kings, who won for the second time in three games against New York-area teams to start a six-game road trip. Peterson, who improved to 10-6-1 on the season, also defeated the New Jersey Devils last Sunday. The Kings lost to the Rangers 3-2 in a shootout on Monday, so Los Angeles earned five of a possible six points in the three games.

The Islanders finally beat Peterson on Mathew Barzal’s ninth goal at 17:56 of the third.

Kempe scored his empty-netter to restore the two-goal margin at 19:40. Casey Cizikas cut the Islanders’ deficit to 3-2 with 19.3 seconds remaining to complete the scoring.

HURRICANES 3, SENATORS 2, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner to lift Carolina past Ottawa.

Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter scored with just about three minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, and Derek Stepan had the team’s other goal. Frederik Andersen made 37 saves.

Alex Formenton and Nick Paul scored for the Senators, and Matt Murray made 27 saves.

The Senators had a 49-second power play in overtime after Tim Stutzle drew a hooking penalty. But Ottawa couldn’t take advantage.

Already without Drake Batherson (ankle) for the next couple months, the Senators could now also be without their top center after Josh Norris went hard into the boards late in the first period and took his time before getting up. He did not return.

PANTHERS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored two goals to lift Florida over Vegas.

Aleksander Barkov scored his 200th NHL goal and 500th NHL point, and had an assist, and Mason Marchment had an empty-net goal. Spencer Knight made 24 saves for the Panthers, who improved to 22-3-0 at home.

Zach Whitecloud had the lone goal for Vegas, which had a three-game point streak come to an end. Robin Lehner stopped 28 shots.

Bennett put the Panthers ahead 2-1 with a wrister from above the left circle that bounced off Lehner’s shoulder and into the net 1:18 into the second. Marchment added an empty-net goal with 53.9 seconds left. Bennett’s second goal came with an empty net with 28.3 left to stretch the lead to 4-1.

DUCKS 5, CANADIENS 4

MONTREAL (AP) — Anaheim scored three first-period goals, Trevor Zegras scored twice in the second period, and Anaheim held off Montreal.

Sam Carrick, Troy Terry and Cam Fowler had first-period goals for Anaheim, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots.

Jake Evans scored twice for Montreal. Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin, on a penalty shot, had the other goals. Cayden Primeau allowed three goals on eight shots and was pulled at the end of the first period. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 13 of the 15 shots he faced in relief.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • What grade does Precious Achiuwa's first half deserve?

    Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa was the big acquisition in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of promise and moments of confusion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Toronto Raptors coverage.

  • James, 1st-timers Morant, Wiggins named All-Star starters

    NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James will return to Cleveland as an All-Star Game captain, and Ja Morant and Andrew Wiggins are headed there as first-time selections. MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined them Thursday as the other players voted as starters from the Western Conference. The starters from the East were Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the frontcourt, along with Atlanta's Trae Young and

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Edwards has 40 points, Timberwolves down Blazers 109-107

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 40 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-107 on Tuesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who improved to 24-23 to surpass their win total from all of last season (23-49). The Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic had 20 points and 14 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double, longest streak of his career. The Timberwolves trailed for much of the game unt

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    BEIJING (AP) — From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. The party has made political stability paramount and says that

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Virus outbreak spreading in Norway's cross-country ski team

    OSLO, Norway (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak is spreading inside the powerful Norwegian cross-country skiing team, with double Olympic champion Simen Hegstad Kruger becoming the third skier in two days to test positive ahead of the Beijing Games. Norway's team doctor, Øystein Andersen, told a news conference Thursday that Hegstad Kruger was self isolating and was not showing any symptoms. His positive test comes after two-time overall World Cup winner Heidi Weng was among two members of Norway's w

  • What to watch: Canada resumes World Cup qualifiers vs. Honduras

    Canada looks to keep rolling when it takes on Honduras in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

  • Ban on transgender athletes advances in Indiana Legislature

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in K-12 school sports that match their gender identity, despite mounting opposition from activists that it’s unconstitutional, sexist and bigoted. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. But it wouldn’t prevent students who identi

  • Embiid's double-double helps 76ers hold off Spurs, 115-109

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers held off a late rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Sunday night. It was Embiid’s 14th straight game with at least 25 points. “What he’s doing is special,” Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris said. “We rely on him night in and night out. He’s the anchor for our team. The anchor for our offensive flow out there. I thought tonight he just did a great job of picking the game apart. Really getting every

  • Gold medallists Forrest, Ideson head up Canada's Paralympic wheelchair curling rink

    Hoping to restore its place atop the wheelchair curling podium, Canada's five-person rink headed to the Beijing Paralympics was announced on Thursday. The team will be skipped by Mark Ideson, who helped Canada win gold at Sochi 2014 before falling to bronze as skip at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Ideson, the 45-year-old from London, Ont., recently led Canada to a fifth-place finish at the 2021 world championships. "Having the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf again is amazing," he said. "That's

  • Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault

    The Vancouver Police Department says Jake Virtanen, a former Vancouver Canucks forward, has been charged with one count of sexual assault following an investigation. The department says the B.C. Prosecution Service approved the charge following an investigation into an incident that occurred in Vancouver on Sept. 26, 2017. Virtanen, 25, was playing for the Vancouver Canucks at the time. On May 1, 2021, the team placed Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. In July, it boug

  • DeRozan on Anunoby's fouling habits, anniversary of Kobe Bryant passing

    Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan discusses telling OG Anunoby to stop fouling all the time and reflects on the impact Kobe Bryant had on his career.