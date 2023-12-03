Kraken take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Seattle Kraken (8-11-6, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is 10-11-3 overall and 5-7-1 in home games. The Canadiens rank second in league play with 114 total penalties (averaging 4.8 per game).

Seattle has an 8-11-6 record overall and a 4-5-5 record on the road. The Kraken have gone 2-4-2 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Newhook has scored seven goals with six assists for the Canadiens. Johnathan Kovacevic has four goals over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has 11 goals and five assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Kirby Dach: out for season (knee), Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Jordan Harris: out (lower body), David Savard: out (hand), Arber Xhekaj: out (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (lower body), Alex Newhook: out (lower body).

Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press