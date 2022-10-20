Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67 power-play goals last season on 278 chances for a 24.1% success rate.

Seattle went 27-49-6 overall and 11-27-3 in road games last season. The Kraken had a 14.5% power play success rate last season, scoring 32 goals on 220 chances.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press