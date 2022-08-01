Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Apparel Brand SpydaSilk™ Attends Largest International Textile and Garment Expo in Vietnam

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that representatives of its apparel brand SpydaSilkTM attended Vietnam's premiere textile and garment industry exhibition, SaigonTex.

Since 1990, SaigonTex has brought together the largest collection of producers, suppliers, and buyers from Europe and Asia in the textile, fabric, and garment industry. Last week's exhibition marked the event's first return since 2019 after two years of COVID-19-related cancellations.   

The SpydaSilk team attended the Expo as part of its efforts to grow its network of suppliers. The team is working quickly to identify and partner with industry leaders capable of creating one-of-a-kind customer yarns and fabrics built upon Kraig Labs' recombinant spider silk technologies. These new exclusive yarns and fabrics will be the foundation of SpydaSilk's brand identity.    

"We are happy to see the return of SaigonTex, Vietnam's premiere textile exhibition. The re-opening of this major international exhibition is evidence that the textile industry is roaring back. This event was a great opportunity for members of our SpydaSilk team to network with many new potential production partners as we work towards the first apparel launch," said Company COO Jon Rice.

The Company expects to release the second video in its behind-the-scenes series taking viewers inside its spider silk production facilities next week. This episode will bring you inside the R&D labs at Kraig and Prodigy as the team works to create tomorrow's super materials and monitors the performance and quality of current Dragon SilkTM production.

For those who missed the first episode in this video series, it can be found at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or through the Company's YouTube Channel https://youtu.be/qeM2hzXbtRM, where viewers can subscribe to be notified of future video releases in this series.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a fully reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


