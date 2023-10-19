Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream is back at Walmart next week along with six new flavors by Van Leeuwen

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will release seven limited edition winter flavors at Walmart stores nationwide starting Oct. 23.

Kraft’s Mac & Cheese flavored ice cream is back again.

Except this time, the cheesy frozen treat won’t be the only unique Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor to hit Walmart’s freezer aisle this winter.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream has announced that seven new flavors, including Kettle Corn and Caramel Sticky Bun, will be available for purchase starting Oct. 23 at Walmart stores nationwide, according to a release from the ice cream company.

The cheesy concoction, created by Kraft Heinz and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to celebrate National Macaroni & Cheese Day in July of 2021, sold out of 6,000 pints in an hour.

The flavor was briefly sold at Walmart stores in March 2022, but has not been available for purchase since.

“The wait is over – Mac (& Cheese) is back! Due to popular demand, we are bringing this iconic ice cream back to Walmart freezers nationwide after nearly a year and a half hiatus,” Co-Founder and CEO of the brand, Ben Van Leeuwen, said in a statement.

Here’s Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s winter lineup.

How much do the Van Leeuwen Ice Cream winter flavors cost?

All of the limited-edition winter Van Leeuwen Ice Cream pints will cost $4.98.

What flavors will Van Leeuwen Ice Cream release this winter?

Here are the seven flavors that will be available for purchase at all 3,200 Walmart stores in less than a week.

The limited edition pints will be available until Dec. 26 or until they sell out.

Dill Pickle

Peppermint Stick

Caramel Sticky Bun

Peanut Butter Fudge Pretzel

Kettle Corn

Holiday Cookies & Cream

Kraft Mac & Cheese

More: Ben & Jerry's is switching to oat-based recipe for non-dairy products starting in 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's seven new flavors include Kraft's Mac & Cheese