Kraemer scores twice for Canada's under-18 hockey team in 3-1 win over U.S.

·2 min read

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Caitlin Kraemer scored twice as Canada capped the preliminary round of the women's world under-18 hockey championship with a 3-1 win over the United States on Wednesday.

Emmalee Pais had a goal and an assist for Canada, which finished atop Group A at 3-0.

Charlotte Pieckenhagen contributed two assists.

“It was cool to see everyone bring it tonight," said Canada assistant coach Tara Watchorn. They focused on the habits, what we do well and were able to put together one shift after another. It was fun to watch.

We always get excited to play the U.S. (Our team) was ready to go from the moment they woke up this morning, hoping to get to another level."

Goaltender Hannah Clark needed to make just 10 saves for the win.

Joy Dunne scored for the U.S. which ranked second in Group A at 2-1, followed by Sweden (1-2) and Finland (0-3).

The U.S. didn't register a shot on goal in the third period until Cassandra Hall's unsuccessful penalty shot at 7:18.

"I was able to stay square to the puck and not bite on anything (during the penalty shot)," Clark said.

Annelies Bergmann made 32 saves in the U.S. net.

Both countries had already secured byes to Saturday's semifinals heading into the game.

Kraemer from Kitchener, Ont., leads Canada in scoring in the tournament with six goals and an assist in three games.

In other results Wednesday, Sweden thumped Finland 6-1.

In Pool B, Czechia edged Slovakia 4-3 and Switzerland beat Japan 2-1.

Finland faces Group B winner Czechia and Sweden takes on Slovakia in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Switzerland and Japan, which finished third and fourth respectively in Group B, will meet in a relegation series.

The final is Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Killer says sorry, tells family he'd give up life in exchange for his B.C. victim's

    VANCOUVER — An escaped inmate who violently killed a Vancouver Island man apologized to the family Wednesday, saying he wished he could give his life in return for his victim's. Zachary Armitage was sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the first-degree murder of Martin Payne in what B.C. Supreme Court Justice David Crossin called a senseless, shocking and grotesque attack. The murder in July 2019 was "absolutely cowardly, without qualification," Crossin told Armi

  • Matt Murray raises eyebrows after getting caught wiggling net

    Maple Leafs goaltender is once again under the spotlight after being caught adjusting the goalposts during Toronto's 6-2 win over the Flyers. It's not the first time this season Murray has been accused of purposefully loosening his net in order to knock it off its posts when the Leafs need an advantage and the NHL is now on notice.

  • Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5

    DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted by Seider — to give Detroit a 3-0 lead. Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who lamented their shaky defense. “I think tomorrow we will turn the page and

  • Strong finish has Steelers optimistic heading into 2023

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sixteen years in, Mike Tomlin still hasn't endured a losing season in Pittsburgh. As much as the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers coach appreciates the way his team rallied down the stretch to end up 9-8, he also couldn't care less that his record streak — the most consecutive seasons of finishing .500 or better to start a head coaching career in NFL history — remains intact. “My agenda is getting in the single-elimination tournament, pursuing the confetti game and winning it,” Tom

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves in the fifth of a seven-game trip, Seattle’s longest of the season. “You are going to have games like this, on a back-to-back, where it doesn’t look all that good, it doesn’t look pretty,” Krak

  • After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

    Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Kraken win fifth straight by dumping Canadiens 4-0

    MONTREAL — The Seattle Kraken continued their perfect start to 2023 with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Seattle, with five straight wins to start the new year, have also outscored their opposition 26-8 in the process while improving their record to 23-12-4. Montreal (16-22-3) had just snapped a seven-game winless skid on Saturday but failed to string consecutive wins together. Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen both had one goal and an assist. Daniel Sprong also scored while Matty Be

  • Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman Cale Makar finally pushed it toward the side. But the puck went in off the skate of Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues. Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett all scored in the first period to give the Pant

  • Saad goal streak reaches 4 as Greiss, Blues blank Wild 3-0

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Brayden Schenn scored twice, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Sunday night. Saad also set up Schenn's insurance goal for the Blues in the third period, just after a power play expired for the Wild. Schenn added an empty netter in the closing seconds. Schenn tripped Kirill Kaprizov with 8:12 remaining, but

  • Calgary Flames finish the job against New York Islanders in 4-1 win

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames didn't let another game against the New York Islanders get away from them. Leading 3-1 after two periods, which the Flames also did in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders at USB Arena on Nov. 7, Nazem Kadri's audacious shot for an improbable goal salted away a 4-1 victory Friday night at the Saddledome. "I think we've grown. We're learning the importance of managing games," Flames forward Blake Coleman said. Coleman, Milan Lucic and Nikita Zadorov also scored for th

  • Saros frustrates Senators as Predators prevail 3-0

    OTTAWA — Just like good pitching will beat good hitting, a hot goalie is difficult to overcome. Juuso Saros is one such example. Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist Monday as the Nashville Predators earned a hard fought 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, but the story of the game was Saros who made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. Saros has stopped 102 of the 105 shots fired his way over his past two games, following a 64-save performance in a 5-3 w

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going. The Penguins didn’t need any of that. Not with Evgeni Malkin firing on all cylinders. The Russian star scored two goals and added two assists as Pittsburgh roared back from an early deficit to edge the Canucks 5-4. Malkin's 28th career f

  • K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale

    CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games. “His role is an evolving thing, snap in and snap out,”

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Why struggling Canadiens should send top pick Juraj Slafkovsky to the AHL

    Juraj Slafkovsky has struggled to make an impact in his first season with the Montreal Canadiens, and could benefit mightily from a stint in the minors.

  • 'It's a dream come true': Canada's Valérie Grenier wins giant slalom gold in Slovenia

    Canada's Valérie Grenier skied her way to the top of a World Cup podium for the first time in her career at a giant slalom event in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday. Grenier, of St. Isidore, Ont., finished in a two-run combined time of one minute 55.01 seconds for her first-ever World Cup medal. "I still can't believe it," Grenier said in a post-race interview. "It's a dream come true, I've been wanting this for so long I'm going to cry I'm so happy." The 26-year-old is the first Canadian wi

  • Makar scores in OT, Avs battle back to beat Oilers

    EDMONTON — Even without a goal through the first two periods, it seemed only a matter of time before the Colorado Avalanche would turn the tide on Saturday. Cale Makar scored the overtime winner as the Avalanche came from behind to snap a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. "Going into the third, we thought we were the better team even though we were down two,” said Avs forward Evan Rodrigues, who had a pair of assists. “We just stuck with it and we got a huge tw