At kr121, Is Eolus Vind AB (publ) (STO:EOLU B) Worth Looking At Closely?

Eolus Vind AB (publ) (STO:EOLU B), which is in the construction business, and is based in Sweden, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the OM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Eolus Vind’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Eolus Vind worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Eolus Vind’s ratio of 17.34x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Eolus Vind today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Eolus Vind’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Eolus Vind?

OM:EOLU B Past and Future Earnings April 15th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Eolus Vind’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 35%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EOLU B’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EOLU B? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EOLU B, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EOLU B, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Eolus Vind.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.