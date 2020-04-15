At kr109, Is It Time To Put Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX) On Your Watch List?

Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Sweden, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the OM over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Troax Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Troax Group appears to be overvalued by 33% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at kr109 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of SEK81.60. This means that the opportunity to buy Troax Group at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Troax Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Troax Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in TROAX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TROAX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TROAX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for TROAX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Troax Group. You can find everything you need to know about Troax Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Troax Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

