Krösche addresses speculation surrounding his and Toppmöller's futures

Sitting third in the Bundesliga after 10 games, Eintracht Frankfurt have made an impressive start to the season.

Their good form has led to speculation over the future of board member for sport Markus Krösche, with reports suggesting that Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on him.

However, the 44-year-old has now made it clear that he's not thinking about leaving Eintracht at all.

"I can't judge what happens at other clubs. I'm at Eintracht Frankfurt, I've just extended my contract. We have an exciting team. That's why the question doesn't even arise," he told Bild.

Head coach Dino Toppmöller has also been linked with a move to a bigger club, but Krösche isn't worried about losing the 43-year-old in the summer.

"I don't think he will leave at the end of the season. The cooperation with Dino is going very well, we've taken a big step forward together and we have a bright future ahead of us," said Krösche.

“Dino has also developed very well in his second year as head coach. We're happy he's here, he's a lot of fun to work with. We are very, very happy with the work he is doing.”