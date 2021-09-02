KPMG prioritizes health and safety by implementing mandatory vaccine policy

Starting October 1, 2021 all partners, employees, contractors and guests visiting a KPMG office will need to be fully vaccinated

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada remains committed to putting the safety and well-being of their team, clients, and communities first by mandating that all partners, employees, contractors, and guests requiring access to a KPMG office will need to be fully vaccinated. In addition, all KPMG partners and team members going to a client site or an off-site location on KPMG business will also need to be fully vaccinated. This policy takes effect on October 1, 2021. Accommodations will be made for anyone who is unable to be vaccinated for reasons related to protected grounds under human rights legislation.

"We continue to see increasing COVID-19 cases across Canada and with the landscape rapidly evolving, our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our people, our clients, and our communities," says Elio Luongo, Chief Executive, KPMG in Canada.

The decision to implement a new vaccine policy was in part based on a recent internal survey of KPMG's approximately 8,000 employees in Canada. The survey found that 92 per cent of respondents indicated that they are vaccinated and 77 per cent said they would be "more comfortable" if a vaccine policy was put in place.

KPMG, which shifted quickly to remote work in mid-March 2020, is taking a measured and phased approach to returning to its offices across Canada, subject to guidance and direction from applicable levels of government and Public Health Authorities. The firm has also embraced new ways of working, offering employees the flexibility to work where they are the most productive and effective in meeting client, business, and team needs.

