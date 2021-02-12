KPMG chief Bill Michael resigns after condemning ‘moaning’ staff on conference call
The head of KPMG quit today after making inappropriate comments during a conference call with staff.
Bill Michael, chairman of KPMG's UK business, had railed against employees for "moaning" and "playing the victim" in a call to his 1500-strong financial services team.
He also declared the concept of unconscious bias - being unwittingly biased against gender, racial or other groups - was "complete crap."
The outspoken chief, who previously ran financial services at the accounting giant, stepped aside while a review into his comments got underway at the firm.
However, today the straight-talking Australian resigned, saying in a message to staff: "I am truly sorry that my words have caused hurt amongst my colleagues and for the impact the events of this week have had on them.
"In light of that, I regard my position as untenable and so I have decided to leave the firm. It has been a privilege to have acted as chair of KPMG."
Bina Mehta has stepped in as acting chair of the firm. She said: "Bill has made a huge contribution to our firm over the last thirty years, especially over the last three years as chairman, and we wish him all the best for the future."
She will run the firm alongside Mary O'Connor, who will take over responsibilities as senior partner.
In the call that was to cost him his job, Michael told staff working remotely not to "sit there and moan", telling those worried about their pay that they were "in a very lucky sector" and "you can't play the victim unless your sick" with Covid.
"I hope you're not sick, and you're not ill, and if you're not, take control of your life. Don't sit there and moan about it, quite frankly," he said.
Michael himself was hospitalised with Covid last year.
After his comments were leaked to the Financial Times, he issued an apology saying: "I know that words matter and I regret the ones I chose to use. I think lockdown is proving difficult for all of us. I am very sorry for what I said and the way that I said it."
The FT also reported that he had met clients face-to-face for coffee, in a potential breach of lockdown rules.
Michael grew up in a working class suburb of Melbourne and climbed to the peak of the global accountancy profession through his fierce intelligence and quick wits. But he has always had a reputation for tough, straight-talking which has fallen foul of modern business norms.
In 2020, he was paid £1.7 million, down 14% on the previous year.
In the UK, KPMG has 15,600 staff.
